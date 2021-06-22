Ryo Currency Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $4,381.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,502.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.59 or 0.05773750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.54 or 0.01346202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00367914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00113044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.00625398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00366705 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,633,254 coins and its circulating supply is 30,515,941 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

