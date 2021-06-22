S P. Iv Johnson Sells 1,200 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CPE traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. 97,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,205. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

