Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.18.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

