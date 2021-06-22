SAFE DEAL Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00010268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $156,756.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00115214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00161503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,809.41 or 1.00034388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002466 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 618,508 coins and its circulating supply is 591,366 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

