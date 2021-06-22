Sakura Bloom (SKB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 713.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $841,388.30 and $3.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.51 or 0.00988307 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

