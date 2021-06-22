Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $47.51. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $46.97, with a volume of 17,769 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

