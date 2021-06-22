Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up to $19.44

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.44, but opened at $20.79. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 9,395 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,851,000 after acquiring an additional 853,512 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after buying an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 185,945 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

