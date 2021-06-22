Salzgitter (SZG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

6/16/2021 – Salzgitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

6/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Salzgitter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/23/2021 – Salzgitter was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SZG stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €24.44 ($28.75). 461,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.39. Salzgitter AG has a 12-month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12-month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.