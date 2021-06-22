Salzgitter’s (SZGPY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SZGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SZGPY stock remained flat at $$3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

