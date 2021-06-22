Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 10,290 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 141.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,339,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

