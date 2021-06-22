Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAFM. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.94.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

