Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $198.00. The stock had previously closed at $166.58, but opened at $185.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sanderson Farms shares last traded at $184.77, with a volume of 9,654 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

