Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 2,900 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. 185,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,571. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 77.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Datto by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Datto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

