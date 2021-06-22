Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Shares Up 2.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) shares shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $494.00 and last traded at $494.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUVPF. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.24.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.