Sasco Capital Inc. CT Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for 1.8% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.11% of Crown worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of CCK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,979. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

