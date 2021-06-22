Sasco Capital Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $27,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 39.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.45. 19,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966,925. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.03.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

