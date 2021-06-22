Savix Achieves Market Cap of $247,883.33 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $247,883.33 and approximately $43,124.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00012471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00610433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 108,387 coins and its circulating supply is 63,226 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

