Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.50 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 124,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

