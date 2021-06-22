Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €135.46 ($159.36). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €131.68 ($154.92), with a volume of 1,703,651 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €139.58 ($164.22).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €132.12.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

