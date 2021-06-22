Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,584 ($46.83). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,549 ($46.37), with a volume of 311,274 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,919.38 ($38.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The company has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,568.98.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total transaction of £190,872 ($249,375.49). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

