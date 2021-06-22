Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Up 8.2%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$30.57 and last traded at C$29.83. Approximately 161,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 416,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -19.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.