Scotiabank Increases Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$91.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.89.

GRT.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,312. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$66.72 and a twelve month high of C$85.78.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

