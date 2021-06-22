Scotiabank Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

ALA traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$26.08. 437,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.61. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.98 and a twelve month high of C$26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

