Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DIR.UN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$15.26. The company had a trading volume of 396,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.18 and a 12 month high of C$15.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

