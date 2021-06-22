SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.88

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.05. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 429,380 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Aegis decreased their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 45.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

