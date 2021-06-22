Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Reduced by New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. cut its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,838 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,579 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 35.6% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $52,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after acquiring an additional 733,740 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after acquiring an additional 867,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,999. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.05. The company has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $286.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

