SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Down 6.7%

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 137,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

