Secret Hits Market Cap of $66.55 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Secret has a total market cap of $66.55 million and $2.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00367938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017379 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00986563 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 186,501,197 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

