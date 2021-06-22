SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.67

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 4402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

