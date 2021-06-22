SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($14.36). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,093 ($14.28), with a volume of 1,286,135 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGRO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,012.29 ($13.23).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,028.30. The company has a market capitalization of £13.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85.

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total value of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38).

SEGRO Company Profile (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

