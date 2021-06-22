Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after purchasing an additional 245,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

NYSE IIPR opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.05. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

