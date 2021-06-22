Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

