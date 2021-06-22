Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of The AZEK worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.84 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $201,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,505 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,232 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

