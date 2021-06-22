Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.30% of Heron Therapeutics worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.