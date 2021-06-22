Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $674.06 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $460.58 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

