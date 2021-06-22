Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

