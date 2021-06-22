Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 121,361 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $306,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFX opened at $400.29 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.