Sei Investments Co. Purchases 59,735 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,735 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Asana worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 2,995.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 523,708 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $5,391,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $2,617,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $7,942,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,823,995.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,975,400 and have sold 82,144 shares valued at $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.