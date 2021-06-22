Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Down 5.4%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.56. 15,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,600,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,153.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $162,300 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 47.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

