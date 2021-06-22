Selfkey 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.17 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and $4.17 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

