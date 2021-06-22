SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.72. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 1,979,083 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 31.21% and a negative return on equity of 70.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

