Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

