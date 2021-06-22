Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.64.

SMTC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,553. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

