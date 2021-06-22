Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.570-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.
A number of research firms have commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.64.
SMTC stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.85. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,553. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
