Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0223

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Semux has a market cap of $283,446.91 and $7.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007670 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004264 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

