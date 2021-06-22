SENTINELONE, INC. (S) Announces June 30th IPO

SENTINELONE, INC. (S) is planning to raise $880 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 32,000,000 shares at a price of $26.00-$29.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, SENTINELONE, INC. generated $93.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $117.6 million. The company has a market-cap of $7 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Barclays, Wells Fargo Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler, BTIG, Cowen, Needham & Co., Loop Capital Markets, Drexel Hamilton and R. Seelaus & Co. were co-managers.

SENTINELONE, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc., the company changed its name to SentinelOne in March 2021. Incorporated in Delaware.) We pioneered the world’s first purpose-built AI-powered extended detection and response, or XDR, platform to make cybersecurity defense truly autonomous, from the endpoint and beyond. Our Singularity Platform instantly defends against cyberattacks – performing at a faster speed, greater scale, and higher accuracy than possible from any single human or even a crowd. Modern society is digital. With digital transformation changing everything, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have become increasingly susceptible to cyberattacks. Every place where data resides is vulnerable from device to server to the cloud. From healthcare to commerce, education to infrastructure, transportation to manufacturing, financial institutions to government agencies, cyberattacks are one of the biggest threats to global stability and progress. Within milliseconds, services we rely on can cease to operate. Our growing reliance on technology creates an accelerating risk cycle: more devices generate and process more data which result in more opportunities for cybercriminals to attack. Cybersecurity is foundational to preserving our digital way of life. Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for fiscal 2021, according to the prospectus. “.

SENTINELONE, INC. was founded in 2013 and has 851 employees. The company is located at 444 Castro Street, Suite 400 Mountain View, California 94041 and can be reached via phone at (855) 868-3733 or on the web at http://www.sentinelone.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for SENTINELONE INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SENTINELONE INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.