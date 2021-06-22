SF Capital (SFCP) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 150.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $64,316.35 and approximately $1,150.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 100.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00114289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,813.13 or 0.99778675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002468 BTC.

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

