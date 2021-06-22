SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, SharpSpring has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 34,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.81. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHSP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SharpSpring by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,364,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,018,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,227 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SharpSpring by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 277,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 148,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

