Shield Protocol Market Cap Hits $884,681.20 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $884,681.20 and approximately $1.77 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00011844 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00107068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00154406 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.56 or 0.99355503 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

