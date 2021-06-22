SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $101,040.16

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $101,040.16 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,167.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,942.37 or 0.05856321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.01367946 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00369458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00117025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.00629992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.63 or 0.00366719 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00037164 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

