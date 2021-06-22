ShipChain (SHIP) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $852,158.75 and $424.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00647351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.57 or 0.07135902 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

